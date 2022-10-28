Eagle Scout candidate builds sandbox for Ronald McDonald House on Long Island

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- A Long Island Eagle Scout candidate unveiled a special project Friday.

Max Conville built a sandbox for the Ronald McDonald House Charities in New Hyde Park.

The 16-year-old was hospitalized at a nearby children's hospital when he was born. His mother stayed at the Ronald McDonald House while he recovered to avoid going back and forth to Oyster Bay.

Max said he chose the sandbox project so he could give back to the house that helped his family and continues to help others.