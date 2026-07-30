Intense search for 13-year-old boy who entered the water in New Haven, Conn.

Heavy rain is complicating efforts to recover a teenage boy from the West River in New Haven.

Strong currents and an increased flow have made the job even more difficult.

Family members at the scene asked the media for privacy.

"They're not doing well. Disbelief. A tight-knit family. I spoke with them, sent some counselors over to them. It's an unfortunate situation, doing about as best as could be expected," New Haven Fire Chief Daniel Coughlin said.

First responders did their best all day Thursday. There were divers in the water, drones in the air, and a Coast Guard chopper made repeated passes over the scene.

Still, the body of the 13-year-old boy from New Haven has not been recovered from the dark waters of the West River along the border of New Haven and West Haven.

"West Haven police were on the scene and saw the boy go down the water," New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said.

Elicker said many questions remain, including why the boy jumped from the Post Road Bridge at around 4:20 a.m.

A family member tried to save the boy and could not. That family member was rescued.

Intense efforts to find and rescue the boy spread all the way to the Long Island Sound.

"We've gone through multiple boats, multiple drones to try to locate him," Coughlin said.

After five hours, it became a recovery mission.

The boy was soon to enter the eighth grade in New Haven schools.

"I understand he was a beloved member of the school community, someone active in the school community," Elicker said.

Elicker said the city and schools will support the family and the first responders in the wake of this tragic loss.