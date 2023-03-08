Watch CBS News
New ferry service from Bay Ridge, Brooklyn to Manhattan

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - There's a new way for people in Brooklyn to get into Manhattan. 

Starting Wednesday morning, there's a new ferry route from Bay Ridge, Brooklyn to Wall Street. 

The new line will only operate weekday mornings. 

It will cast off from Bay Ridge, then make stops along Atlantic Avenue and Pier 6 in Brookyn Bridge Park before heading into Manhattan. 

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 8, 2023 / 7:45 AM

