New ferry service from Bay Ridge, Brooklyn to Manhattan

New ferry from Brooklyn to Manhattan

NEW YORK - There's a new way for people in Brooklyn to get into Manhattan.

Starting Wednesday morning, there's a new ferry route from Bay Ridge, Brooklyn to Wall Street.

The new line will only operate weekday mornings.

It will cast off from Bay Ridge, then make stops along Atlantic Avenue and Pier 6 in Brookyn Bridge Park before heading into Manhattan.