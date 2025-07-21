Watch CBS News
Local News Breaking

Major delays on New England Thruway after tractor-trailer crash outside New Rochelle

By
Renee Anderson
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Renee Anderson is a digital producer at CBS New York, where she covers breaking news and other local stories. Before joining the team in 2016, Renee worked at WMUR-TV.
Read Full Bio
Renee Anderson

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

Traffic on the New England Thruway is facing major delays for the morning commute after a tractor-trailer overturned just outside New Rochelle.

All southbound lanes have been closed south of Exit 15, with delays stretching about 2.5 miles into Larchmont at Exit 17. One southbound lane just reopened. 

Crews are on the scene working to upright the tractor-trailer and remove its cargo container from the roadway. 

Chopper 2 over NYC commute

Chopper 2 is over the scene of a crash that's causing major delays on the New England Thruway in New Rochelle. Watch live updates on CBS News New York: https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/live/

Posted by CBS New York on Monday, July 21, 2025

Drivers should avoid the area, using the Hutchinson River Parkway for non-commercial vehicles or I-87 instead. 

Check back soon for the latest updates on this developing story. 

Renee Anderson

Renee Anderson is a digital producer at CBS New York, where she covers breaking news and other local stories. Before joining the team in 2016, Renee worked at WMUR-TV.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.