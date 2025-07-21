Major delays on New England Thruway after tractor-trailer crash outside New Rochelle

Traffic on the New England Thruway is facing major delays for the morning commute after a tractor-trailer overturned just outside New Rochelle.

All southbound lanes have been closed south of Exit 15, with delays stretching about 2.5 miles into Larchmont at Exit 17. One southbound lane just reopened.

Crews are on the scene working to upright the tractor-trailer and remove its cargo container from the roadway.

Drivers should avoid the area, using the Hutchinson River Parkway for non-commercial vehicles or I-87 instead.

