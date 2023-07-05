See it: Drivers lose control on rain-soaked highway in Connecticut

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. -- New video shows the moment two drivers lost control on a rain-soaked highway in Connecticut.

It was all captured on a state trooper's body camera.

The accident happened Tuesday as the trooper was placing flares along Route 72 in New Britain.

A State Trooper was fortunate to avoid injury when two cars slid on rain-soaked pavement and narrowly missed hitting him. At the time, the Trooper was placing flares on the road while investigating a previous accident on Route 72 in New Britain Tuesday evening. This video shows the dramatic event unfolding… and reminds all drivers that when roads are wet, driving speeds should be reduced to avoid hydroplaning and potential collisions. With more stormy weather expected this week, your CT State Troopers ask drivers to slow down and expect the unexpected! Posted by Connecticut State Police on Wednesday, July 5, 2023

One of the cars hit the trooper's cruiser.

Everyone was OK.

Police say the video serves as a reminder to slow down on wet roads.