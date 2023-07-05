See it: Drivers lose control on rain-soaked highway in Connecticut

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. -- New video shows the moment two drivers lost control on a rain-soaked highway in Connecticut.
It was all captured on a state trooper's body camera.
The accident happened Tuesday as the trooper was placing flares along Route 72 in New Britain.
One of the cars hit the trooper's cruiser.
Everyone was OK.
Police say the video serves as a reminder to slow down on wet roads.
CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.
