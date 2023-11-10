Watch CBS News
Local News

Long Island Marine veteran surprised with service dog

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Paws of War organization surprises Long Island veteran with service dog
Paws of War organization surprises Long Island veteran with service dog 00:44

NESCONSET, N.Y. -- A Long Island Marine veteran received a priceless gift Friday in honor of Veterans Day.

Joe Cipriano was officially handed the leash for his new service dog, Marlee.

The Paws of War organization surprised Cipriano with the celebration.

Cipriano served in Iraq and was honorably discharged from the Marines in 2010. He says he had mental health struggles, but now Marlee is a tremendous help with everyday activities.

"Marlee and I, we're tight buddies, him and I. He's my boy. Like I said, we go everywhere together and he makes it possible for me to go out and be indoors and do things that I was having a lot of trouble doing," Cipriano said.

Paws of War provided months of free service dog training, which typically costs thousands of dollars.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 10, 2023 / 7:16 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.