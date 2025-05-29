How New Yorkers from Nepal and Tibet are passing down traditions

How New Yorkers from Nepal, Tibet share their traditions with the city

Two communities from the Himalayan region are part of the fastest growing immigrant populations in New York City.

As we mark Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month, here's a look at how New Yorkers from Nepal and Tibet are sharing their traditions.

Sharing culture through cooking

Sonam Sangmo says she's been making momo dumplings with her mother since the age of three.

"It's a family activity where, most Tibetan households, everyone does know how to make momos," said Sangmo, partner and creative director at Oases Restaurant on 14th street. "We have chicken flavor, we have shrimp, we have mushroom and we have beef."

The steam filled dumplings have been perfected with her mother's recipe and served with ayurvedic chili oil, as is her family's tradition.

"It has nuts in it, it has ginger," said Sangmo.

She hopes to educate visitors about her heritage when they visit her new restaurant/cafe.

"When you mention Tibetan culture, you almost always have to add Tibetan Buddhism, because the culture itself has been shaped around Tibetan Buddhism," said Sangmo. "It's very simple principles - you have to be kind to others, we believe in karma."

At the Oases bazaar, there are soothing scents and cushions for sale that are handmade in Nepal, which is next to Tibet. There are also singing bowls. All of it is intended to bring visitors a taste of the Himalayas.

NYC home to growing Tibetan, Nepalese communities

Queens is the borough that has become a new home for most people immigrating from Tibet and Nepal, specifically the neighborhoods of Woodside and Jackson Heights. Statistics show the Nepalese population in New York City nearly tripled since 2010.

The United Sherpa Association on 75th Street is open daily and often frequented by immigrants from Nepal who practice Tibetan Buddhism and want to come pray in its monastery. The monastery is adorned with traditional colors representing five parts of nature.

The organization's president, Temba Sherpa, explains yellow is for the Earth, green for water, red for fire, white for air and blue for sky. He adds more people are moving to the area from Nepal for better business opportunities and education.

"We want to promote and save our culture language and tradition," said Sherpa. "Not only language but dance, Sherpa dance and Sherpa music."

He shared videos showing that thousands have attended the center's ceremonies at its second location in Walkill, Orange County.

Back at Oases, Sangmo says intention is also a key part of the culture.

"Having a Tibetan cultural background has helped me with my identity," said Sangmo. "Be very mindful in your speech and in your actions and always try to spread love positivity and kindness."