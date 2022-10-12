Nearly 300,000 rainbow fentanyl pills, 20 pounds of powdered fentanyl seized in the Bronx

NEW YORK - A major drug bust in the Bronx led to the seizure of close to 300,000 rainbow fentanyl pills and more than 20 pounds of powdered fentanyl.

Special Narcotics Prosecutor for the City of New York

Two suspects now face multiple charges in connection with the bust.

The drugs were found in an apartment near the Bronx River Parkway, close to the Westchester County border.

Investigators say they also found a semiautomatic weapon, a hydraulic door opener and 11 GPS devices.