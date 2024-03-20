Who's playing in NCAA Women's Tournament from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware?

Candace Parker on 2024 March Madness brackets Candace Parker on men's and women's March Madness brackets 05:47

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The women's NCAA Tournament is headlined by University of Iowa senior guard Caitlin Clark, but fans in Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware will have local teams to cheer on.

Drexel University and Princeton University are both heading to the NCAA Tournament after winning their conference tournaments. Plus, Philadelphia's own Dawn Staley will be trying to lead the University of South Carolina to its third national championship.

There are also plenty of other players from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware competing in the tournament.

Here's the full list broken down by region.

Regional 4 Portland

No. 1 seed University of Texas vs. No. 16 seed Drexel

Friday, 3 p.m. on ESPNU

Drexel, the only Philly school to make the men's or women's tournament, will have its hands full against a Texas team that won 30 games and the Big 12 championship.

Dragons head coach Amy Mallon's team has plenty of players who played in some of the best leagues in the Philadelphia region.

Drexel guard Brooke Mullin, right, drives past Stony Brook guard Gigi Gonzalez during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Colonial Athletic Association conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Washington. Mark Schiefelbein / AP

Junior guard Amaris Baker, who transferred from Harcum College, is from Philly and played at Cardinal O'Hara High School in Delaware County.

Fellow teammates, sophomore guard Grace O'Neill and senior guard Erin Sweeney, also played in the Philadelphia Catholic League at Archbishop Carroll.

Graduate student guard Brooke Mullin is from Langhorne, Pennsylvania, and played at Neshaminy in high school. For the past four years of her career, she attended Villanova University.

Erin Doherty, another grad student, went to Haverford High School in Delco, and freshman Laine McGurk played at West Chester Rustin in Chester County.

Grad student forward Hetta Saatman is from Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

No. 2 seed Stanford University vs. No. 15 seed Norfolk State University

Friday, 10 p.m. ESPN2

In her first season at Norfolk State, Philly native Diamond Johnson has the Spartans dancing. The Neumann-Goretti product leads the team in scoring at 20.3 points per game after playing at North Carolina State University and Rutgers University to begin her college career.

There's also some North Jersey representation on Norfolk. Junior forward Mayoke Diawara is from Bayonne, New Jersey, and graduate student guard-forward Danielle Robinson is from Newark, New Jersey.

No. 10 seed University of Maryland vs. No. 7 seed Iowa State University

Friday, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Maryland freshman guard Mary Sareen is from Wayne, Pennsylvania, and attended Radnor High School.

Another Terrapin, grad student guard-forward Faith Masonius, is from Belmar, New Jersey.

Regional 2 Albany

No. 9 seed Princeton University vs. No. 8 seed West Virginia University

Saturday, 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2

After winning the Ivy League, Princeton will take on West Virginia in the first round of the tourney.

The Tigers have a few players from New Jersey on their roster.

Sophomore guard Madison St. Rose, who ranks second on the team in scoring, is from Old Bridge, New Jersey.

Junior Paige Morton is from Summit, New Jersey, and sophomore Tabitha Amanze is from Nigeria but played at the Blair Academy in Warren County in high school.

No. 6 seed University of Louisville vs. No. 11 seed Middle Tennessee University

Friday, 1:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Louisville grad student guard Kiki Jefferson is from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, which is about 80 miles west of Philly.

No. 13 seed University of Portland vs. No. 4 seed Kansas State University

Friday, 4:30 p.m. on ESPN

Kansas State freshman forward Alexis Hess is from Blandon, Pennsylvania, which is in Berks County.

No. 14 seed Rice University vs. No. 3 seed Louisiana State University

Friday, 4 p.m. on ESPN

Rice junior forward Maya Bokunewicz is a State College, Pennsylvania, native. She's played in 32 games this season.

Regional 1 Albany

No. 2 seed University of Notre Dame vs. No. 15 seed Kent State University

Saturday, 2:15 p.m. on ESPN

The Fighting Irish have three players on their roster from New Jersey, including two from South Jersey.

Freshman guard Hannah Hidalgo is from Haddonfield and went to Paul VI High School. She leads the team in scoring and averages 23.3 points.

Senior forward Kylee Watson, who previously played at Oregon University, played at Mainland High School in Linwood.

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 10: Hannah Hidalgo #3 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish drives against River Baldwin #1 of the NC State Wolfpack during the first half of the ACC Women's Basketball Tournament Championship game at Greensboro Coliseum on March 10, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. / Getty Images

Junior guard Olivia Miles is a Phillipsburg native and played at the Blair Academy in high school.

At Kent State, junior guard Lexy Linton is from Westampton and went to Jackson Memorial High School, and sophomore guard Corynne Hauser is from Rochester, Pennsylvania, just outside Pittsburgh.

No. 9 seed Michigan State University vs. No. 8 seed University of North Carolina

Friday, 11:30 a.m. on ESPN2

North Carolina sophomore guard-forward Destiny Adams is from Manchester, New Jersey, and played in 33 games for the Tar Heels this season.

No. 13 seed Fairfield University vs. No. 4 seed Indiana University

Saturday, 1:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Fairfield has two players from Jersey and one from Pennsylvania.

Senior guard Mimi Rubino is from Pequannock, New Jersey, and freshman guard Casey Prior is a Sea Girt, New Jersey, native.

Junior Emina Selimovic is an Erie, Pennsylvania, native.

Regional 3 Portland

No. 13 seed Marshall University vs. No. 4 seed Virginia Tech University

Friday, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Freshman guard Sydni Scott, who went to O'Hara, helped Marshall earn a trip to the tourney this year as the team's sixth woman off the bench.

Scott, a native of Prospect Park, Pennsylvania, averaged 8 points in 32 games, including 15 starts.

No. 10 seed Richmond University vs. No. 7 seed Duke University

Friday, 2:30 p.m. on ESPN

The Spiders have several players from Pennsylvania and New Jersey on their roster.

Graduate student forward Anna Camden is from Downingtown in Chester County and played at the Shipley School in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Shipley as the school's all-time leading girls' basketball scorer and won back-to-back state titles.

Sophomore forward Maggie Doogan is from Broomall, Delaware County, and played high school hoops at O'Hara, where she won a state championship with her mom, Chrissie Doogan, coaching the team.

Two players from New Jersey – freshman guard Ally Sweeney and junior guard Katie Hill – also play for the Spiders.

Richmond senior guard Kylee Lewandowski is a Pittsburgh native and played at North Catholic High School.

First Four

No. 16 seed Presbyterian University vs. No. 16 seed Sacred Heart University

Wednesday, 7 p.m. on ESPNU

The Pioneers have players on their roster from Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey.

Freshman Emma Kirby is from Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, and played at the Tatnall School in Wilmington, Delaware.

Sophomore guard Faith Pappas, freshman guard Montana Nicks, grad student guard Sajada Bonner and senior forward Ciara Brannon are all from the Garden State.

Lastly, grad student guard Olivia Tucker is from Newark, Delaware.

No. 16 seed University of Tennessee at Martin vs. No. 16 seed Holy Cross University

Thursday, 9 p.m. on ESPN2

Holy Cross boasts plenty of talent from Pennsylvania and New Jersey on its roster.

Sophomore guard Kaitlyn Flanagan attended Plymouth Whitemarsh in Montgomery County, while freshman guard Hannah Griffin attended Gwynedd Mercy Academy.

Junior guard Lindsay Berger is from the Lehigh Valley and attended Parkland High School.

Sophomore guard Mary-Elizabeth Donnelly, junior guard Grace Munt, freshman guard Janie Bachmann and sophomore forward Meg Cahalan each call New Jersey home.

No. 11 seed University of Arizona vs. No. 11 seed Auburn University

Thursday, 7 p.m. on ESPN 2

Auburn grad student guard Honesty Scott-Grayson is a Brick, New Jersey, native and leads the team in scoring.

BIRMINGHAM, AL - DECEMBER 03: Auburn Tigers guard Honesty Scott-Grayson (23) during the game between the Auburn Tigers and the UAB Blazers on December 3, 2023 at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

No. 12 seed Columbia University vs. No. 12 seed Vanderbilt University

Wednesday, 9 p.m. on ESPNU

Combined, Columbia and Vanderbilt's rosters have several players from Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

On Vandy, sophomore guard Ryanne Allen played at Archbishop Wood in Philly's Catholic League. Sophomore guard-forward Justine Pissott is a Toms River, New Jersey, native.

Columbia sophomore guard Ava Sciolla played at Pennsbury High School in Bucks County, and senior guard-forward Paige Lauder played at Villa Maria Academy in Malvern.

Plus, Lions sophomore guard-forward Perri Page is from Pittsburgh, and junior guard Cecelia Collins played at Scranton Prep.