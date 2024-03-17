Zero Philadelphia schools in men's NCAA Tournament for second straight season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For the second straight season, zero men's college basketball teams from Philadelphia will be in the NCAA Tournament.

Last year marked the first time since 1977 that every City 6 school failed to make the tourney.

The Temple University men's basketball team nearly punched their ticket to the big dance but fell short against the University of Alabama at Birmingham in the American Athletic Conference championship in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Owls haven't been to the NCAA Tournament since the 2019 season.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 14: Eric Dixon #43 of the Villanova Wildcats dribbles against Chase Ross #2 of the Marquette Golden Eagles in the first half during the Quarterfinals of the Big East Basketball Tournament at Madison Square Garden on March 14, 2024 in New York City. / Getty Images

After a gambling watchdog flagged Temple's game to end the regular season, the Owls ended Adam Fisher's first season as head coach on an incredible run and won four AAC tourney games, falling just short of earning an automatic bid.

In Kyle Neptune's second season at the helm, the Villanova University men's basketball team didn't make the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year.

Villanova fell to Marquette University, 71-65, in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament last week, decreasing their chances of earning an at-large bid to the tournament.

The Wildcats, who finished the season 18-15, haven't made it to the NCAA Tournament since Hall of Fame coach Jay Wright retired after 'Nova made a run to the Final Four in the 2021-22 season.

Like Temple, the St. Joseph's University men's basketball team made a deep run in their conference tournament.

BROOKLYN, NY - MARCH 14: Erik Reynolds II #2 of the Saint Joseph's Hawks drives to the basket during the first half of the Atlantic 10 Championship tournament game against the Richmond Spiders on March 14, 2024 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Hawks lost to Virginia Commonwealth University, 66-60, in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament. St. Joe's rattled off wins against Georgia Mason University and Richmond University before being bounced by VCU.

The Hawks haven't made the NCAA Tournament since the 2015-16 season but finished with a 21-13 record this season, which is the best mark since Billy Lange replaced Phil Martelli in 2019.

Staying in the A10, the La Salle University men's basketball team lost to St. Bonaventure in the A10 tourney. The Explorers finished the season with a 16-17 record.

The University of Pennsylvania's men's basketball team had a down season, finishing 11-18. The Quakers haven't made it to the big dance since the 2017-18 season.

