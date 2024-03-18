Princeton University students, local businesses rally around Lady Tigers after they make NCAA tourney

PRINCETON, N.J. (CBS) -- Students and local businesses are excited as the Princeton women's basketball team made the NCAA tournament for the third year in a row.

Kendall Jeong is ecstatic because her friend, Parker Hill, plays for the team.

"Super excited. Great continuation from last year," Jeong said. "I'm really excited to see her play in upcoming games."

Jake Bold plays for Princeton's baseball team, and he said he and his teammates attended several women's basketball games.

"It's super important. We're not the biggest school, so to get people at our games, it's super important to have friends on other teams come and support," Bold said. "So, it's just great to build a community, and that's a special thing about Princeton."

At the Princeton University Store, Keyanni Brown and Jasmin DeLeon said sales are up since the Lady Tigers got into the tournament.

"You can tell that everyone's excited," DeLeon said. "It's really nice, and all the customers come in, and they're very excited about it."

Brown added, "Ivy leagues, they're very athletic too. Princeton, we're getting on the map when it comes to our basketball team."

The ninth-seed Lady Tigers will be playing West Virginia in the first round of the tournament on Saturday at 5:30 pm.

The Princeton community is buzzing as the Lady Tigers make the NCAA Tournament! Hear from students and local businesses at 4:30 & 5:30 pm @CBSPhiladelphia. pic.twitter.com/TyvBrd0efM — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) March 18, 2024