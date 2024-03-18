Which NCAA women's basketball teams are in March Madness 2024? See the full list by conference.
The 2024 NCAA women's basketball tournament starts Wednesday with the teams in the initial First Four games trying to advance to the round of 64 of this year's March Madness.
Throughout the tournament, all eyes will be on Iowa's Caitlin Clark, who recently became the all-time Division I scoring leader for men or women. Next month, she'll enter the WNBA draft.
Here's a list of every 2024 March Madness team broken down by conference:
America East teams playing in March Madness 2024
- Maine Black Bears
American Athletic teams playing in March Madness 2024
- Rice Owls
Atlantic 10 teams playing in March Madness 2024
- Richmond Spiders
Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) teams playing in March Madness 2024
- Duke Blue Devils
- Florida State Seminoles
- Louisville Cardinals
- NC State Wolfpack
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Syracuse Orange
- Virginia Tech Hokies
Atlantic Sun teams playing in March Madness 2024
- FGCU Eagles
Big 12 teams playing in March Madness 2024
- Baylor Bears
- Iowa State Cyclones
- Kansas Jayhawks
- Kansas State Wildcats
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Texas Longhorns
- Utah Utes
- West Virginia Mountaineers
Big East teams playing in March Madness 2024
- Creighton Bluejays
- Marquette Golden Eagles
- UConn Huskies
Big Sky teams playing in March Madness 2024
- Eastern Washington Eagles
Big South teams playing in March Madness 2024
- Presbyterian Blue Hose
Big Ten teams playing in March Madness 2024
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Maryland Terrapins
- Michigan Wolverines
- Michigan State Spartans
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Ohio State Buckeyes
Big West teams playing in March Madness 2024
- UC Irvine Anteaters
Coastal Athletic Association teams playing in March Madness 2024
- Drexel Dragons
Conference USA teams playing in March Madness 2024
- Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
Horizon League teams playing in March Madness 2024
- Green Bay Phoenix
Ivy League teams playing in March Madness 2024
- Columbia Lions
- Princeton Tigers
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference teams playing in March Madness 2024
- Fairfield Stags
Mid-American Conference teams playing in March Madness 2024
- Kent State Golden Flashes
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference teams playing in March Madness 2024
- Norfolk State Spartans
Missouri Valley teams playing in March Madness 2024
- Drake Bulldogs
Mountain West teams playing in March Madness 2024
- UNLV Lady Rebels
Northeast teams playing in March Madness 2024
- Sacred Heart Pioneers
Ohio Valley teams playing in March Madness 2024
- UT Martin Skyhawks
Pac-12 teams playing in March Madness 2024
- Arizona Wildcats
- Colorado Buffaloes
- Oregon State Beavers
- Southern California Trojans
- Stanford Cardinal
- UCLA Bruins
Patriot League teams playing in March Madness 2024
- Holy Cross Crusaders
Southeastern Conference (SEC) teams playing in March Madness 2024
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Auburn Tigers
- LSU Tigers
- Ole Miss Rebels
- South Carolina Gamecocks
- Tennessee Lady Volunteers
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Vanderbilt Commodores
Southern teams playing in March Madness 2024
- Chattanooga Mocs
Southland teams playing in March Madness 2024
- A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders
Southwestern Athletic Conference teams playing in March Madness 2024
- Jackson State Tigers
Summit League teams playing in March Madness 2024
- South Dakota State Jackrabbits
Sun Belt teams playing in March Madness 2024
- Marshall Thundering Herd
West Coast teams playing in March Madness 2024
- Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Portland Pilots
Western Athletic Conference teams playing in March Madness 2024
- California Baptist Lancers
