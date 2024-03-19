Drexel University women's basketball team answers Gallen of Questions before NCAA Tournament

Drexel women's basketball team participates in Gallen of Questions before NCAA Tournament

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Drexel University women's basketball team is heading to the NCAA Tournament for the third time in program history.

As the 16th seed in the Regional 4 Portland, the Dragons will face the University of Texas, the No. 1 seed in the region, on Friday.

Drexel punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament after upsetting No. 1 seed Stony Brook University in the Coastal Athletic Association championship on Sunday in Washington D.C.

Before heading off to Austin, Texas, to face the Longhorns, the Dragons joined our Pat Gallen for a Gallen of Questions.

If senior forward Chloe Hodges had to pick who is the best player at arts and crafts, who would it be?

"I would say, [Jalyn McNeill] does draw a little bit and she is very creative writing, I guess I would put that in arts and crafts," she said.

Who on the Dragons has the smoothest shot?

Drexel assistant coach Kayla Baker didn't want to get in trouble with the rest of her squad, so she went with someone nearby.

"I'm going to go with my lefty Chloe Hodges right here," Baker said. "She's got a really nice arc, standing up there in the air. Everyone on the team has a great shot."

When asked about "Barbie" or "Oppehneimer," senior forward Jasmine Valentine didn't hesitate to answer the question.

"I didn't see the other one, so it's 'Barbie,'" she said.

Drexel head coach Amy Mallon has helped the Dragons head to the tourney twice since she became coach in 2020.

But what word would graduate student guard Brooke Mullin use to describe her coach?

"Competitor," she said.

