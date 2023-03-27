NCAA Tournament schedule: dates, times for Final Four coverage on CBS
NEW YORK -- March madness is down to the Final Four.
UConn, Miami (Fl.), San Diego State and Florida Atlantic won their regions and are the last ones competing for the national championship.
CBS will be airing the final three games of the men's college basketball season, starting with the Final Four on April 1 and culminating with the National Championship on April 3.
Here's the schedule with game times, livestream links and TV info for the Final Four:
Saturday, April 1 (Final 4)
- No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic | 6:09 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)
- No. 4 UConn vs. No. 5 Miami | 8:49 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)
Monday, April 4 (National Championship)
- TBD vs. TBD | 9 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)
Elite 8 and Sweet 16
Sunday, March 26 (Elite 8)
- No. 5 San Diego State 57, No. 6 Creighton 56 | Watch highlights
- No. 5 Miami 88, No. 2 Texas 81 | Watch highlights
Saturday, March 25 (Elite 8)
- No. 9 Florida Atlantic 79, No. 3 Kansas State 76 | Watch highlights
- No. 4 UConn 82, No. 3 Gonzaga 54 | Watch highlights
Friday, March 24 (Sweet 16)
- No. 5 San Diego State 71, No. 1 Alabama 64 | Watch highlights
- No. 5 Miami 89, No. 1 Houston 75 | Watch highlights
- No. 6 Creighton 86, No. 15 Princeton 75 | Watch highlights
- No. 2 Texas 83, No. 3 Xavier 71 | Watch highlights
Thursday, March 23 (Sweet 16)
