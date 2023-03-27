NCAA Tournament schedule: dates, times for Final Four coverage on CBS

NEW YORK -- March madness is down to the Final Four.

UConn, Miami (Fl.), San Diego State and Florida Atlantic won their regions and are the last ones competing for the national championship.

CBS will be airing the final three games of the men's college basketball season, starting with the Final Four on April 1 and culminating with the National Championship on April 3.

Here's the schedule with game times, livestream links and TV info for the Final Four:

Saturday, April 1 (Final 4)

Monday, April 4 (National Championship)

TBD vs. TBD | 9 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)

Elite 8 and Sweet 16

Sunday, March 26 (Elite 8)

Saturday, March 25 (Elite 8)

Friday, March 24 (Sweet 16)

Thursday, March 23 (Sweet 16)