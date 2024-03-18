Who's playing in NCAA Men's Tournament from Pennsylvania, New Jersey?

Candace Parker on 2024 March Madness brackets Candace Parker on men's and women's March Madness brackets 05:47

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - After a week of upsets and games down to the wire on championship week, the field for the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament is set. For the second straight year, zero men's basketball teams from Philadelphia will be in the tournament.

In the women's bracket, two local schools -- Drexel and Princeton University -- each punched their ticket to the big dance after winning their conference tournaments.

But there will be plenty of local players from Pennsylvania and New Jersey playing in the men's tournament, which begins this week.

Here's the full list by region:

South Region

No. 3 seed University of Kentucky vs. No. 14 seed Oakland University

Thursday, 7:10 p.m. on CBS

Kentucky heads into its first-round matchup against Oakland with plenty of talent from the Philadelphia region.

Freshman guard Justin Edwards, a McDonald's All-American, is a Philly native and played at Imhotep Institute Charter High School. He won two straight state titles in high school.

Freshman guard D.J. Wagner, the son of former NBA player Dajuan Wagner, and senior guard Kareem Watkins are both Camden, New Jersey, natives. Like Edwards, D.J. Wagner is also a McDonald's All-American.

Freshman forward Aaron Bradshaw is from Roselle, New Jersey, and senior guard Tre Mitchell is from Pittsburgh.

Kentucky's Justin Edwards (1) gestures toward his bench after scoring during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky won 111-102.

No. 2 seed Marquette University vs. No. 15 seed Western Kentucky University

Thursday, 2 p.m. on CBS

Marquette junior guard Stevie Mitchell is a Reading, Pennsylvania, native and played at Wilson High School before college. He ranks fifth on the team in scoring and averages 8.8 points.

Marquette freshman forward Al Amadou is a Philly native and attended Chestnut Hill Academy. He's played in 13 games for Marquette this season and also played at Quakertown and Bishop McDevitt High Schools before his final two seasons at Chestnut Hill Academy.

No. 8 seed Nebraska University vs. No. 9 seed Texas A&M University

Friday, 6:50 p.m. on TNT

The Cornhuskers have two players on their roster who call the Garden State home.

Junior guard C.J. Wilcher and sophomore guard Jamarques Lawrence are both Plainfield, New Jersey, natives.

No. 4 seed Duke University vs. No. 13 seed University of Vermont

Friday, 7:10 p.m. on CBS

Duke has two players from New Jersey on its roster.

Graduate student center Ryan Young is from Stewartsville, New Jersey, and played at Bethlehem Catholic High School. Junior guard Jaylen Blakes is a Somerset, New Jersey, native and played at Blair Academy.

Vermont's redshirt junior forward Ileri Ayo-Faleye is from Lebanon, Pennsylvania.

No. 7 seed University of Florida vs. TBD

Friday, 4:30 p.m. on TBS

Florida freshman forward Thomas Hugh, who played at the Perkiomen School in Pennsburg, has played in 35 games this season and averages 3.9 points.

Gators redshirt senior guard Alex Klatsky, is a Colts Neck, New Jersey, native and attended the Ranney School.

East Region

No. 8 seed Northwestern University vs. No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic University

Friday, 12:15 p.m. on CBS

The matchup between Northwestern University and Florida Atlantic University includes two players with ties to the Philly region.

FAU senior guard Jalen Gaffney is from Columbus, New Jersey, and attended the Westtown School in high school.

In 33 games for the Owls, Gaffney averages 5.8 points and 3.3 rebounds.

On the Northwestern side, sophomore guard Blake Smith is from Blue Bell, Montgomery County. He attended Germantown Academy and has played nine games for the Wildcats this season.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 6: Jalen Gaffney #12 of the Florida Atlantic Owls looks to pass the ball against Nik Graves #10 of the Charlotte 49ers at Dale F. Halton Arena on January 6, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

No. 12 seed UAB vs. No. 5 seed San Diego State

Friday, 1:45 p.m. on TNT

UAB junior forward Yaxel Lendeborg, a Pennsauken, New Jersey, native helped the Blazers punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament after scoring 13 points against Temple University in the American Athletic Conference championship.

In his first season at UAB, Lendeborg led the team in scoring with 13.9 points per game. After graduating from Pennsauken High School, he played at the Arizona Western College Matadors in junior college.

No. 10 seed Drake University vs. No. 7 seed Washington State University

Thursday, 10:05 p.m. on truTV

Drake University graduate student forward Darnell Brodie played at Newark East Side in high school before college. He averages 11.3 points.

No. 11 seed Duquesne University vs. No. 6 seed BYU

Thursday, 12:40 p.m. on truTV

The Duquesne University men's basketball team is heading to its first NCAA Tournament in 47 years after winning the Atlantic 10 championship over Virginia Commonwealth University.

Freshman guard Seamus McDermott, who played at Holy Ghost Prep in Bucks County, played two games for the Dukes this season.

West Region

No. 9 seed Michigan State University vs No. 8 seed Mississippi State University

Thursday, 12:15 p.m. on CBS

Michigan State senior guard A.J. Hoggard is a Coatesville, Pennsylvania, native who played at Archbishop Carroll in Philly's Catholic League before finishing his high school career at Huntington Prep in West Virginia.

Hoggard ranks third on the Spartans in points per game at 11 and leads the team in assists.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MARCH 14: A.J. Hoggard #11 of the Michigan State Spartans celebrates his three-point basket against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the second half in the Second Round of the Big Ten Tournament at Target Center on March 14, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Spartans defeated the Golden Gophers 77-67.

No. 13 seed College of Charleston vs. No. 4 seed University of Alabama

Friday, 7:35 p.m. on truTV

Two players with New Jersey roots play for Charleston and Bama.

Crimson Tide graduate student guard Aaron Estrada, a Woodbury, New Jersey, native ranks second on the team in points with 13.4 per game.

Charleston junior guard Jack Miller is from Ocean Township, New Jersey, and played seven games in the 2023-24 season. Charleston graduate student guard Bryce Butler is a Latrobe, Pennsylvania, native, which is just outside Pittsburgh.

No. 11 seed New Mexico vs. No. 6 seed Clemson University

Friday, 3:10 p.m. on truTV

Clemson graduate student forward Jack Clark, who previously played at La Salle and N.C. State, averaged 4.2 points in 20 games for the Tigers.

Clark is a Cheltenham, Pennsylvania, native.

New Mexico junior forward Deraje Agbaosi is from Union, New Jersey.

No. 14 seed Colgate University vs. No. 3 seed Baylor University

Friday at 12:40 p.m. on truTV

Colgate, winners of the Patriot League, has several players from Pennsylvania on the roster.

Junior forward Jeff Woodward, who scored 1,450 points at Methacton High School in Eagleville, is from Audubon, Pennsylvania.

Senior Colgate guard Alex Capitano played at Malvern Prep in high school and fifth-year forward Ryan Moffatt is from Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

No. 1 seed University of North Carolina vs. TBD

Thursday, 2:45 p.m. on CBS

North Carolina's talented roster features freshman guard Elliot Cadeau, who is from West Orange, New Jersey.

Midwest Region

No. 1 seed Purdue University vs. TBD

Friday, 7:25 p.m. on TBS

Purdue senior forward Ethan Morton is from Butler, Pennsylvania, just outside Pittsburgh. He's played in 32 games this season for the Boilermakers.

No. 9 seed Texas Christian University vs. No. 8 seed Utah State University

Friday, 9:55 p.m. on TBS

Hoops fans across the Delaware Valley will recognize the name of one of TCU's best players.

Jameer Nelson Jr., the son of the former St. Joseph's Hawk great and NBA player Jameer Nelson, is a senior guard for the Horned Frogs. The older Nelson knows a thing or two about making a deep tourney run.

Nelson Jr., a Haverford, Pennsylvania, native, ranks second on TCU in scoring and averages 11.3 points.

KANSAS CITY, MO - MARCH 14: TCU Horned Frogs guard Jameer Nelson Jr. (4) in the second half of a Big 12 tournament quarterfinal game between the TCU Horned Frogs and Houston Cougars on Mar 14, 2024 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO.

No. 4 seed University of Kansas vs. No. 13 seed Samford University

Thursday, 9:55 p.m. on TBS

Jayhawks freshman guard Elmarko Jackson, a Marlton, New Jersey, native has made an immediate impact for Kansas this season.

Jackson has played in 32 games, including 17 starts, averaging 4.2 points. He was a McDonald's All-American at the South Kent School in Connecticut before college.

No. 15 seed Saint Peter's University vs. No. 2 seed University of Tennessee

Thursday, 9:20 p.m. on TNT

Several players from New Jersey currently play at Saint Peter's, which is looking to upset Tennessee.

Junior guard Marcus Randolph played at Willingboro and Archbishop Wood High Schools. He was a former two-time All-Catholic League selection during his time at Wood. He's a Willingboro native.

Like Randolph, senior guard Latrell Reid is also a Willingboro native.

Sophomore guard Elijah Perkins is a Middletown, New Jersey, native and played at Camden High School. Junior guard Jaheim Tanskley is from Edison, New Jersey.

NEWARK, NJ - NOVEMBER 6: Marcus Randolph #2 of the St. Peter's Peacocks dribbles the ball during a game against the Seton Hall Pirates at Prudential Center on November 6, 2023 in Newark, NJ.

First Four

No. 10 seed University of Virginia vs. No. 10 seed Colorado State University

Tuesday, 9:10 p.m. on truTV

Virginia freshman guard Elijah Gertrude is from Jersey City, New Jersey, and played at Hudson Catholic Regional High School.

Virginia sophomore guard Ryan Dunn and freshman guard Christian Bliss are both from New York but played high school basketball in Pennsylvania. Dunn played at the Perkiomen School and Bliss played at the George School.

No. 16 seed Wagner University vs. No. 16 seed Howard University

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. on truTV

Both the Seahawks and Bison's rosters have players from Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Wagner senior guard Rahmir Moore is a Philly native and played at St. Joe's in college. Junior guard Tyje Kelton and redshirt sophomore Di'Andre Howell-South are also both from New Jersey.

On Howard, graduate student guard Isiah Warfield is from Monaca in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, and freshman guard Jordan Atkins is from South Orange, New Jersey.