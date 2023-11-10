Sixers promote Jameer Nelson to Delaware Blue Coats general manager

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- From Hawk Hill to an All-Star NBA career, Jameer Nelson is now in charge of the Delaware Blue Coats.

The Sixers on Friday said Nelson has been promoted to general manager of the Blue Coats, the team's NBA G League affiliate.

"Jameer has approached his front office and scouting roles with the same tenacity that he approached the game during his playing career," Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said. "He is a great talent evaluator who is well-respected by players, agents, coaches and executives alike, suiting him for success as the next general manager of the Blue Coats."

a big congrats to @jameernelson for being promoted to General Manager!👏 pic.twitter.com/OIxk2x833I — Delaware Blue Coats (@blue_coats) November 10, 2023

Nelson was hired by the Blue Coats as an assistant GM and Sixers scout in November 2020. During his time in Delaware's front office, the Blue Coats have made it to three straight NBA G League finals, including winning last season's championship.

The 41-year-old Chester native will replace Prosper Karangwa as Blue Coats general manager.

Nelson made his name at Saint Joseph's University, starring at the Philadelphia school during his four years on Hawk Hill. He led the Hawks to a 30-2 record and an Elite Eight appearance in 2004, when he averaged 20.6 points and 5.3 assists.

He received National Player of the Year, first-team All-American and Atlantic 10 Player of the Year honors for the 2004 season.

The Denver Nuggets drafted Nelson with the 20th overall pick in 2004 then traded him to the Orlando Magic. The point guard went on to have a 14-year career in the NBA. Nelson made an All-Star appearance in 2009.

The Blue Coats open the 2023-24 season on Friday night at home against the Westchester Knicks. PHILLY57 will air 15 home games for the Delaware Blue Coats, including Friday night.