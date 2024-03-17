Temple loses to UAB in AAC championship game, ending NCAA Tournament hopes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Temple University men's basketball team didn't have one more upset in them on Sunday in the American Athletic Conference Tournament. The No. 11 seed Owls lost to the University of Alabama Birmingham, 85-69, in the AAC championship game on Sunday at Dickies Arena in Forth Worth, Texas.

UAB, the No. 4 seed in the tourney, pulled away in the first half and maintained a big lead throughout the remainder of the game. Junior guard and Philly native Hysier Miller had a career-high 32 points for Temple in the loss.

With the loss, Temple's NCAA Tournament hopes are now gone, but it was an encouraging end to Adam Fisher's first season on North Broad Street as the team's men's basketball coach. The Owls haven't been to the NCAA Tournament since 2019.

Temple won four games in as many days to reach the championship game. The Owls were the underdogs in every contest.

The Owls end Fisher's first season 16-20.

