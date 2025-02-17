Planned cuts to National Institutes of Health funding prompt calls for Long Island Republican lawmakers to act

Families, researchers say cuts to the NIH medical research would be devastating

Court battles continue over the billions of dollars in cuts to National Institutes of Health medical research. They were ordered as part of the Trump administration's sweeping cost cuts.

There was a plea Monday on Long Island from researchers and their patients.

"Without funding, we have no hope"

Emma Larson, a sixth grader with a genetic spinal condition, would likely not be alive if not for a drug developed at Cold Spring Harbor Lab. She was back at the renowned research institute on Monday with a blunt message for Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency cost cutters.

"They're not in our shoes, so they don't know how dire the situation is," Larson said.

"I understand there might be budget cuts, but can we look at other areas instead of the most important -- sick kids, sick people, people who have no hope? Without funding, we have no hope," said Dianne Larson, Emma's mother.

Read more: More than a dozen state attorneys general file lawsuit challenging Musk and DOGE's authority

Emma Larson and her parents joined medical researchers to blast across-the-board cuts to NIH research funding, a reduction to 15% of what's called "indirect costs." Researchers say it's not waste, adding it's keeping the lights on for lifesaving research.

Professor David Spector leads breast cancer research at Cold Spring Harbor Lab.

"We cannot do our research without this kind of funding. It covers the electricity in our labs. We can't use sophisticated microscopes without electricity," Spector said.

L.I. Republican lawmakers urged to fight for NIH funding

Sen. Chuck Schumer is calling Long Island Republican members of Congress to help block the cuts, which would result in Long Island's research institutions losing $50 million annually.

"We are all living longer and healthier and some people who are alive would not be alive today because of work done at these labs and we want to cut it and call it waste? How mindless," Schumer said.

Republican Rep. Nick Lalota said he'll advocate to save programs, if it comes to that.

"This is premature. I sense some early alarm ringing," Lalota said. "We absolutely need to look at costs at all of our federal agencies. There should be no sacred cows whatsoever."

Republican Rep Andrew Garbarino joined a bipartisan letter that has raised concerns about cuts to NIH grants. Stony Brook University would lose $27 million per year.

"This cap will significantly harm Stony Brook's $20 million 9/11 health and welfare program, which monitors and treats thousands of our heroic 9/11 first responders," said Richard McCormick, the school's president.

On Long Island alone, the NIH funds more than 450 research projects and 30,000 jobs.