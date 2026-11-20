On Long Island, there were big smiles and tears of joy Friday as family court judges finalized adoptions of children out of foster care.

Some 100,000 U.S. children are waiting to be adopted from foster care, and thousands age out with no permanent parents.

Judges say National Adoption Day, which is celebrated on or around the Saturday before Thanksgiving each year, is a reminder that stepping up can be life-changing.

"It's life-changing for them and I think it's life-changing for the parents," said District Administrative Judge Andrew Crecca. "The bond of love, family, knowing they have a permanent home. It means too much to them."

"There is a need for people to step up for older youth," Supervising Judge for Suffolk Family Court Caren Loguercio said. "Someone, an adult, they can call at 2 o'clock in the morning if they get a flat tire, as a former foster child once told me."

It was an emotional day for the families involved. The Makinen family adopted four children out of foster care, doubling the size of their family.

"You take your family for granted," Norisa Makinen said. "It's not about me; it's about changing lives."

She always wanted to make a difference in a foster child's life, but then four siblings came to them. The siblings, aged 3 to 10, now have a future of stability and love.

"I never thought this was my plan. God set it up for us," said adoptive father, Brian Makinen. "It's been pretty amazing."

The Tomans of Southold, who are in their 60s, thought they had finished raising kids, but then Archer came to them as a newborn.

"We thought this little boy deserves permanency, and we offered to adopt him," said adoptive mother, Susan Toman.

The parents and kids then spent the rest of the day at the Long Island Aquarium celebrating the move from foster care.