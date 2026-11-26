Neighbors looking out for each other is the message 69-year-old Harlem resident Wanda Fossett spread this Thanksgiving as the National Action Network gave out free hot meals in Harlem.

"We have a lot of problems in America. Food is a problem. Housing is a problem. Money, income, and it all involves a human being being able to flourish in a country that's supposed to be rich and where everybody is treated equal." Fossett said.

Fossett was among dozens of New Yorkers who attended the annual even on Thursdayt, this year held for the first time in a building owned by the National Action Network. Mayor Zohran Mamdani, state Attorney General Letitia James, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, and other local leaders served plates piled high with chicken, macaroni and cheese, potato salad, corn bread, and more at the organization's new home.

The mayor, attending on crutches and still recovering from his torn Achilles, said, in part, "What makes this holiday so meaningful for so many is that they also know it as a time when New Yorkers extend their hand."

"Thanksgiving is nothing if you're not sharing ... It shows the resilience of New York, that even in the storm, they can find some peace somewhere and some care somewhere that we would be able to provide for them," added National Action Network founder and renowned civil rights activist, the Rev. Al Sharpton. "Everybody's not where they couldn't have a meal. Some just don't have family to have a meal with. So, that's what we do here."

Residents braved the elements on Thanksgiving Day. One woman in attendance said she'd recently moved into a senior community and was looking to stay connected this holiday season, rain or shine.

"The weather's bad, but look at the crowd and not just to eat. I'm 82, but I needed to get up and come," Linda English said.

From one generation to another, the event connected people of all ages in the name of giving back, and in the hope of leaving our world a little better than we found it for the next generation.

"It teaches young people to be productive, that they have a reason to live," said Fossett. "We see a lot of college students. They're young. They live in the community, they're out at school. They want to be able to come back and see there's love and unity."

Young people like members of the Fire Choir picked up the baton by volunteering at the event. The group is made of singers from across New York City and is led by director Laverl Bumpus.

"Our music is designed to help people, uplift them throughout the struggles ... A lot of people go through things that it's hard for them to overcome, but sometimes you got to look somewhere else." Bumpus said.

In Harlem, they didn't have to look far.

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