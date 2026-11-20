New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani used crutches and sat on a stool Friday morning for his big announcement regarding his plan to close Rikers Island.

That's because he tore his Achilles tendon playing soccer Thursday night, the mayor said.

Mamdani said he'll be in a boot for up to eight weeks.

"I tore my Achilles," Mamdani said. "I did not stretch. For those who don't know, we played a friendly game against the press corps last night, soccer, which we won 10-5. And I scored a goal soon after getting on the pitch, and I forgot that I was 35. And soon after, I tore my Achilles, and I will be in a boot for six to eight weeks and I will play soccer in about nine months."