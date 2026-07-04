Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2026 to take over Brooklyn's Coney Island

Participants are bringing their appetites as they vie for the coveted Mustard Belt at the 2026 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.

The American tradition will be held Saturday at the Nathan's Famous flagship restaurant at Surf and Stillwell avenues in Coney Island, Brooklyn. Competitors have to eat as many hot dogs and buns as they can in 10 minutes.

Reigning champion Joey Chestnut is expected to defend his title and relish a victory alongside other champion eaters.

A total of 14 men and 10 women will compete for the $10,000 cash prize and coveted belt. The women's championship starts at 11 a.m., and the men's begins at 12:30 p.m.

Joey Chestnut looks to win for the 18th time

Chestnut reclaimed the Mustard Belt in 2025 after being absent from the competition in 2024. He ate 70.5 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes last year.

He was barred from the 2024 contest due to his partnership with Impossible Foods, a rival company that makes plant-based hot dogs.

He holds the all-time record of 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, which he set in 2021.

"I'm hungry, and I'm going to dominate," Chestnut said Friday.

On the women's side, Miki Sudo was the champion eater with 33 hot dogs and buns. Her record is 51, and she has won 11 times.

In 2025, she ate 33 hot dogs and buns to win the Nathan's contest.

"It's hot, but I'm bringing the heat," she said. "I was born for this."

Who else is competing?

Other than the reigning champions, a host of international competitors and other Americans are participating.

They were certified at the weigh-in Friday at Hudson Yards in New York City.

Men

Joey Chestnut from Indianapolis, Indiana

Patrick Bertoletti from Chicago, Illinois

James Webb from Sydney, Australia

Nick Wehry from Tampa, Florida

Max Stanford from London, England

Gideon Oji from Stockbridge, Georgia

Derek Hendrickson from Las Vegas, Nevada

Radim Dvoracek from Ostrava, Czech Republic

George Chiger from Pocono Pines, Pennsylvania



Cameron Meade from Valparaiso, Indiana

Tanner Gray from Fort Mill, South Carolina

Jerome Burns from Danbury, Connecticut

Crazy Legs Conti from New York, New York

Ynho Choi from Seoul, South Korea

Women