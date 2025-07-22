Nassau County declares rabies an imminent public health threat as cases rise. Here's what to know.

Nassau County is warning residents about the rise of rabies. The Department of Health declared an imminent public health threat Monday over the spread of rabies among wild animals.

Health officials say 25 animals, including raccoons and feral cats, have been confirmed to have rabies since last July. They say this marks a significant resurgence of rabies after it was eradicated in the county in 2016.

"Protecting public health and safety is a top priority in Nassau County," Nassau County Executive Bruce A. Blakeman said in a statement Monday. "With this declaration, we are taking decisive action to safeguard our residents, their families, and their pets from this dangerous virus."

"The resurgence of rabies in Nassau County, with its high population density and after nearly a decade of absence, represents a serious and evolving public health concern," said Nassau County Health Commissioner Dr. Irina Gelman. "This declaration allows us to respond to prevent further spread and protect the health and safety of Nassau County residents."

Earlier this summer, officials in Suffolk County also reported a rise in rabies cases after 15 years without any.

Nassau County officials say they will continue with a rabies control program in the fall, which uses bait to immunize raccoons.

What is rabies? How to prevent exposure

Rabies is a viral disease that can be spread to humans and pets if an infected animal bites, scratches or their saliva contacts the eyes, nose, mouth or an open wound.

Health officials say no human cases have been reported in the county to date. They recommend the following steps to protect against possible exposure:

Do not feed or touch wild animals, stray cats or dogs, and discourage them from finding food near your home.

Make sure pets, including dogs, cats, ferrets, horses and livestock, are up to date on their rabies vaccines. Pets too young to be vaccinated should be kept indoors and allowed outside only under supervision.

Keep family pets indoors at night, and do not let them roam free outside.

Do not approach unknown animals, wild or domestic, especially if they are acting abnormally.

If a wild animal is on your property, bring children and pets inside and let it wander away, or call a wildlife control expert.

Do not touch dead or dying animals. If you must remove them, use a shovel, wear heavy rubber gloves, double bag the remains and place in an outdoor trash can.

If you or your pets have been bitten or scratched by a wild animal seek immediate care. Then, call the Nassau County Department of Health at 516-227-9663.

You can also report any dead, sick, or animals acting abnormally to rabies@nassaucountyny.gov for collection and testing.