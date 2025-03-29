Relief efforts underway in Tri-State Area after deadly Myanmar earthquake

Desperate search-and-rescue operations continue in Myanmar and Thailand following Friday's deadly earthquake, and organizations in the Tri-State Area are doing what they can to help.

At least 1,600 people are now confirmed dead after the massive 7.7 earthquake caused widespread devastation in both countries.

The Connecticut-based nonprofit Americares is deploying an emergency response team to Thailand and collecting donations for their Myanmar-Thailand Earthquake Fund.

The nonprofit National Humanitarian Fundraising for Myanmar, headquartered in New York City, is also raising funds to provide immediate relief and long-term support.

"People need a lot of help"

Thidar Kyaw, owner of the East Village restaurant Little Myanmar, says her family back home is now sleeping outside.

"Their house all gone," she said.

She shared photos showing residents in one Islamic community sleeping outside on their prayer mats.

Her family back in Mandalay shared over social media how their neighbors remain trapped under collapsed buildings.

"People heard from the outside screaming 'help,' to help them, and some guy only see the hand, cannot save," Kyaw said.

The death toll is expected to rise.

"They don't have their water. They don't have their electric. They don't have their food. So this is a very, very bad situation right now, and people need a lot of help," Kyaw said.