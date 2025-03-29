Myanmar's earthquake death toll jumps to more than 1,000 as search efforts continue

The death toll from the powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar jumped to more than 1,000 on Saturday and it is expected to go up as more search efforts are underway.

The country's military-led government said in a statement that 1,002 people have now been found dead and another 2,376 injured with at least 30 others missing. The statement suggested the numbers could still rise, saying "Detailed figures are still being collected."

Francesco Capoluongo, from the International Federation of the Red Cross in Myanmar, told CBS News partner BBC that with more than 18 million people living within the earthquake's impacted area, they expect the death toll to keep increasing.

"The search and rescue is still ongoing," she said. "It's very difficult now to validate any figure, and we know that it will continue to increase and (that) many of these 18 million people are now without safe shelter, access to clean water, reliable health care."

A rescue worker climbs over debris as teams attempt to free residents trapped under the rubble of the destroyed Sky Villa Condominium development in Mandalay on March 29, 2025, a day after an earthquake struck central Myanmar. SAI AUNG MAIN/AFP via Getty Images

Myanmar, also known as Burma, is in the throes of a prolonged and bloody civil war, which is already responsible for a massive humanitarian crisis. It makes movement around the country both difficult and dangerous, complicating relief efforts and raising fears that the death toll could still rise precipitously.

The earthquake struck midday Friday with an epicenter not far from Mandalay, followed by several aftershocks including one measuring a strong 6.4 magnitude. It sent buildings in many areas toppling to the ground, buckled roads, caused bridges to collapse and burst a dam.

Rescuers search through the rubble of a damaged building looking for survivors in Mandalay on March 29, 2025, a day after an earthquake struck central Myanmar. SAI AUNG MAIN/AFP via Getty Images

In the capital Naypyidaw, crews worked Saturday to repair damaged roads, while electricity, phone and internet services remained down for most of the city. The earthquake brought down many buildings, including multiple units that housed government civil servants, but that section of the city was blocked off by authorities on Saturday.

The government said more than 1,590 houses were damaged in the Mandalay region, the epicenter of the earthquake.

Destruction in Thailand

In neighboring Thailand, the quake rocked the greater Bangkok area, home to some 17 million people and other parts of the country.

Bangkok city authorities said so far six people have been found dead, 26 injured and 47 are still missing, most from a construction site near the capital's popular Chatuchak market.

Heavy construction equipment is used by rescue teams trying to find people trapped in the rubble at the site of an under-construction building collapsed in Bangkok. LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP via Getty Images

On Saturday, more heavy equipment was brought in to move the tons of rubble, but hope was fading among friends and family members of the missing that they would be found alive.

"I was praying that that they had survived but when I got here and saw the ruin — where could they be? In which corner? Are they still alive? I am still praying that all six are alive," said 45-year-old Naruemol Thonglek, sobbing as she awaited news about her partner, who is from Myanmar, and five friends who worked at the site.

"I cannot accept this. When I see this I can't accept this. A close friend of mine is in there, too," she said.

A woman looks on as she waits for news of a missing family member at the site of an under-construction building collapse in Bangkok. MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images

Waenphet Panta said she hadn't heard from her daughter Kanlayanee since a phone call about an hour before the quake. A friend told her Kanlayanee had been working high on the building on Friday.

"I am praying my daughter is safe, that she has survived and that she's at the hospital," she said, Kanlayanee's father sitting beside her.

Thai authorities said the quake and aftershocks were felt in most of the country's provinces. Many places in the north reported damage to residential buildings, hospitals and temples, including in Chiang Mai, but the only casualties were reported in Bangkok

International aid arrives as rescuers ask for help

After more than 24 hours of desperate searching, many exhausted rescue workers are asking for some relief.

"We have been here since last night. We haven't got any sleep. More help is needed here," the rescue worker told AFP. "We have enough manpower but we don't have enough cars. We are transporting dead bodies using light trucks. About 10-20 bodies in one light truck."

In a country where prior governments sometimes have been slow to accept foreign aid, Min Aung Hlaing said Myanmar was ready to accept outside assistance.

China and Russia, the largest suppliers of weapons to Myanmar's military, were among the first to step in with humanitarian aid.

Members of an 82-member Chinese rescue team gather before heading to the disaster areas in Myanmar. VCG/VCG via Getty Images

China said it has sent more than 135 rescue personnel and experts along with supplies like medical kits and generators and pledged some $13.8 million in emergency humanitarian aid. Russia's Emergencies Ministry said it had flown in 120 rescuers and supplies.

India also sent a search and rescue team and a medical team while Malaysia said it would send 50 people on Sunday.

South Korea said it would provide $2 million worth of humanitarian aid through international organizations, and the U.N. allocated $5 million to start relief efforts.

President Trump said Friday that the U.S. was going to help with the response.

Mr. Trump told reporters in the Oval Office he'd already spoken to the country's officials and "It's a real bad one, and we will be helping."

However, some experts were concerned about this effort given his administration's deep cuts in foreign assistance.

Natural disaster on top of civil war

Myanmar's military seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021 and is now involved in a bloody civil war with long-established militias and newly formed pro-democracy ones.

Military forces continued their attacks even after the quake, with three airstrikes in northern Kayin state, also called Karenni state, and southern Shan — both of which border Mandalay state, said Dave Eubank, a former U.S. Special Forces soldier who founded the Free Burma Rangers, a humanitarian aid organization that has provided assistance to both combatants and civilians in Myanmar since the 1990s.

Buddhist monks walk past a collapsed building after a powerful earthquake in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Saturday, March 29, 2025. Aung Shine Oo / AP

Eubank told The Associated Press that in the area he was operating in, most villages had already been destroyed by the military so the earthquake had little impact.

"People are in the jungle and I was out in the jungle when the earthquake hit — it was powerful, but the trees just moved, that was it for us, so we haven't had a direct impact other than that the Burma army keeps attacking, even after the quake," he said.

In northern Shan, an airstrike on a rebel-controlled village just minutes after the earthquake killed seven militia members and damaged five buildings, including a school, Mai Rukow, editor of a Shan-based online media Shwe Phee Myay News Agency, told the AP.

Government forces have lost control of much of Myanmar, and many places are incredibly dangerous or simply impossible for aid groups to reach. More than 3 million people have been displaced by the fighting and nearly 20 million are in need, according to the United Nations.

"Although a full picture of the damage is still emerging, most of us have never seen such destruction," said Haider Yaqub, Myanmar country director for the NGO Plan International, from Yangon.

"Without a doubt, the humanitarian needs will be significant."



