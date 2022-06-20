New Museum of the City of New York exhibit highlights life before the digital age

NEW YORK -- Did you ever wonder what New York was like B.C. -- as in, "before computers"?

The new exhibit "Analog City: NYC B.C." is now on display at the Museum of the City of New York, and it offers a look back in time before the digital age.

It's a collection of more than 100 iconic objects and photographs that were cutting edge in their day, from typewriters to rotary phones. It's a historic trip that shows how life was lived and business was conducted before devices took over our lives.

The exhibit is separated into four sections highlighting aspects of life before computers -- finance, media, library and architecture.

CBS2's Dick Brennan spoke to Lilly Tuttle, the exhibit's curator.

"I think getting a sense of the labor and the human capacity, all of the work and material artifacts that were involved in maintaining this city, helping it grow and really thrive in the 20th century. There was just so much stuff, so much space, so many people that were required to run this analog city, and it was just a tremendous, tremendous time for New York City," Tuttle said.

For more information about the exhibit, visit mcny.org/exhibition/analog-city.