Museum of Broken Windows opens in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK -- The Museum of Broken Windows opened Friday in Lower Manhattan.

The art display examines the crime-fighting term "broken windows," which is a strategy employed by police to reduce major crime by focusing on quality-of-life issues.

The New York Civil Liberties Union says the NYPD spends $29 million a day on policing.

The artists are reimagining how that money could be used to serve the city.

The exhibit is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. now through May 6. For more information, visit museumofbrokenwindows.org.