Watch CBS News
Local News

Museum of Broken Windows opens in Lower Manhattan

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Museum of Broken Windows opens in Lower Manhattan
Museum of Broken Windows opens in Lower Manhattan 00:25

NEW YORK -- The Museum of Broken Windows opened Friday in Lower Manhattan.

The art display examines the crime-fighting term "broken windows," which is a strategy employed by police to reduce major crime by focusing on quality-of-life issues.

The New York Civil Liberties Union says the NYPD spends $29 million a day on policing.

The artists are reimagining how that money could be used to serve the city.

The exhibit is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. now through May 6. For more information, visit museumofbrokenwindows.org.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 28, 2023 / 8:52 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.