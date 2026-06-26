Woman convicted of killing woman in NYC apartment, stuffing body into duffel bag faces sentencing

The woman convicted of killing another woman in a New York City apartment and stuffing her body into a duffel bag is expected to be sentenced Friday.

Kensly Alston pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 52-year-old Nadia Vitels. Police said Alston and her boyfriend, Halley Tejada, killed Vitels and stuffed her body in a duffel bag in 2024.

Investigators said the couple was squatting in the apartment and killed Vitels when she returned.

Tejada pleaded guilty in December to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 20 years to life in April.

What happened to Nadia Vitels?

The Kips Bay apartment where the couple was squatting had been vacant since Vitels' mother died, sources previously told CBS News New York.

Vitels returned to the residence to move herself or someone else in. Tejada and Alston returned to the apartment after she arrived, surprised her and beat her to death, officers said.

Vitels' son found her body in a closet in a Kips Bay apartment in March 2024, according to the NYPD.

The medical examiner ruled her death a homicide due to blunt force trauma to the head.

After the murder, Tejada and Alston stole Vitels' car and credit cards to set up a new life in Pennsylvania. The two, who were teenagers at the time, were arrested in York, Pennsylvania, about 185 miles away from Manhattan.

Vitels' son speaks at first sentencing

Misha Vitels, the victim's son, spoke to the judge during Tejada's sentencing.

"Her laugh was the weirdest, most infectious sound. I hear it in my head," he said. "It was just us against the world. It's just me now. I'm alone now. This animal took her from me."

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg also called Tejada's actions "abhorrent and fatal."

"I know this sentence will not bring her back, but I hope it can serve as a measure of comfort," part of a statement read.