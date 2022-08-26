Preparations underway for MTV Video Music Awards in Newark

MTV Video Music Awards take place Sunday at Prudential Center

NEWARK, N.J. -- The stage is being set for Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark.

Some of the biggest names in music will be there for the live awards show.

It's a celebration with show-stopping performances from Lizzo, Bad Bunny and Snoop Dogg.

The VMAs will be hosted by LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow.