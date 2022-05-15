MTA workers rally in Brooklyn over safety concerns
NEW YORK -- MTA workers and riders rallied Saturday in Brooklyn over safety concerns.
The rally was held outside the Church Avenue station in Kensington.
Workers say increased homelessness and violence in the system is putting them at risk, and they say when workers aren't safe, riders aren't safe.
CBS2 reached out to MTA officials for comment but have not heard back.
