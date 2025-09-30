MTA worker stabbed in Brooklyn, suspect escapes into subway tunnel

An MTA employee was stabbed Monday night in Brooklyn, and police say the suspect took off into the subway tracks.

The stabbing happened around 10:30 p.m. on the southbound tracks at the Nostrand Avenue 3 train station in Crown Heights.

Police said the 64-year-old employee was working on the tracks when he confronted the suspect and told him that he couldn't be down there.

This led to a dispute, and the employee was stabbed in the neck, police said.

Stabbing leaves subway riders on edge

Residents who frequent the station called it an unusual case and said, while they feel safe, they'd like to see more police.

"Oh my god, it's scary. Oh my god, I travel here every day and I always look out, but sometimes there is cops around but sometimes there is not," one person said Thursday morning.

"It could help maybe in the next week to have more presence, just to make sure everything in cool," another person added.

Police said the suspect fled through a subway tunnel wearing a black and white shirt.

The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital and is in stable condition.

Subway crime has hit historic lows, officials say

Earlier this month, Gov. Kathy Hochul touted historic lows in subway crime over the summer. Overall transit crime fell nearly 10% and felony assaults were down 21% across the months of June, July and August, Hochul said. Even fare evasion was down from nearly 14% last summer to 9% this summer.

Monday's stabbing comes amid an ongoing back-and-forth between Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Hochul and the MTA. Duffy has threatened to withhold billions of dollars from the MTA unless it tackled crime underground.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via their website. All calls are kept confidential.