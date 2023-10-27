MTA temporarily pulls newest subway cars from service due to mechanical issues

NEW YORK -- In a significant setback, most of the MTA's new subway cars have been temporarily taken out of service due to mechanical issues.

The MTA rolled out state-of-the-art R211 trains on the A and C lines in February. The cars were intended to improve service and safety with security cameras, priority disability seating, and wider aisles and doors.

The MTA is already rolling them in for maintenance after just eight months.

"We've had seven in service. We've pulled six," said MTA President Richard Davey.

Transit officials said the trains were found to have faulty gearboxes, which can lead to problems with wheel rotation.

"We don't want to be running those things, and of course we're in a warranty period right now. So this is the time to ensure that any issue, I mean literally any issue, that we're bringing to their attention because they have to pay for the fix," said Davey.

The federal government invested $2.8 billion to purchase 1,175 rail cars to replace decades-old R46 cars.

Transit authorities said there's no cost to taxpayers under the warranty, but subway riders weren't so sure.

"Could be a lot, later on we're gonna have to pay for it," said Moses Ramirez.

"The trains were really nice. I liked the design. It kind of sucks, like too good to be true," said Weaux Babineaux.

"I definitely think we need new ones, but maybe don't put them out unless they're fully tested," said Meghan Griesbeck.

"They could've used it for the homeless or something. That's a waste of money," said Aaron Taylor.

Transit officials estimate it will be a few weeks before the R211 trains are back on track.

Service is not impacted because the existing fleet is still running and the setback will not delay the rollout of hundreds of other new train cars, the MTA said.