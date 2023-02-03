MTA unveils new R211 open gangway subway trains

MTA getting ready to roll out new subway cars

NEW YORK -- Brand new subway cars are about to hit the tracks! The R211 trains are not in service yet, but they are being tested.

Friday, CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis hopped on board as MTA officials provided a glimpse of what they have to offer.

"Wider aisles, for example. You'll see that there's wider doors. So what does that mean for our customers? That means they'll be able to get on and off more quickly, which is critically important," said NYC Transit President Richard Davey.

The trains are open gangway style, meaning passengers can walk from one car to the next without going through doors.

They also have security cameras, digital displays to provide service information and priority seating for riders with disabilities.

"On top of being modern, the R211s are essential to signaling initiatives," said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber. "Modern signaling allows us to run more trains safely and closer together."

The MTA said it's part of a $6 billion investment to deliver better service.

"The federal government has invested over $2.8 billion toward the purchase of about 1,175 rail cars," said Stephen Goodman, regional administrator for the Federal Transit Administration.

Only some new trains will feature open gangways. Others will be in the style New Yorkers are used to, but modernized.

We're told the new cars will replace decades-old R-46 trains.

"The cars that these will replace qualify for their AARP card in 18 months, to give you a sense of how old they are," said Davey.

There's more to come. The MTA said it's still awaiting deliveries from the manufacturer.

"Supply chain, labor problems did impact on schedule. Kawasaki building rail cars did get delayed. We now are, putting their feet to fire is a nice way to put it," said Lieber.

So far, the MTA only has two open gangway trains, which it said will help determine future purchases.

In the meantime, the agency is testing the new trains it has and plans to have them ready for riders by the end of the year. The first will likely go on the A and C lines.