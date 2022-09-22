Watch CBS News
Subway, Metro-North ridership hit highest level since start of pandemic

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul says ridership on the New York City subway and on Metro-North has reached its highest level since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

More than 188,000 riders took Metro-North on Tuesday, and 3.7 million took the subway.

That's still lower than pre-pandemic levels.

The MTA says the average weekday ridership on the subway in 2019 was just shy of 5.5 million.

