Subway train cars derail in the Bronx, causing service disruptions on 4 and 5 lines

An investigation is underway after three cars of a No. 4 train derailed in the Bronx on Sunday evening, the NYPD said.

The incident happened at around 5:15 p.m. on the southbound tracks between 161st and 149th streets. The MTA said there was a decoupling between the third and fourth cars of the train, causing the derailment. The agency said all the passengers on the train were evacuated safely.

The FDNY said 12 units comprising 60 fire and EMS personnel arrived on the scene and had the situation under control within an hour.

The MTA said here is currently no service on the 4 and 5 lines between the Bronx and Manhattan. The agency is asking the public to refer to its website for service updates.

