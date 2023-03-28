Watch CBS News
MTA station agents to leave booths and provide customer service at all subway stations

MTA launches new customer service initiatives
NEW YORK -- The MTA is trying to boost customer service in the subway system.

Starting Thursday, all 2,200 station agents will be permanently out of the booths to provide service at every station in the city.

Along with this, the MTA also announced the opening of three new customer service centers.

"Customers no longer have to travel down to Lower Manhattan to access basic services, like learning about the reduced fare MetroCard program, learning about service alerts or even accessing way finding information," said Shanifah Rieara, MTA acting chief customer officer and senior advisor.

The new customer service centers are located at Fulton Street, Myrtle-Wyckoff avenues, and the 74th Street Jackson Heights/Roosevelt Avenue station.

