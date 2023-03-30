MTA station agents leaving their booths to provide more direct customer service

NEW YORK -- Thousands of station agents across New York City's subway system will be more visible starting Thursday.

The MTA says they will no longer be sitting inside booths. The more than 2,200 agents will provide direct customer service to passengers.

That includes helping riders understand the MTA's new OMNY tap-to-pay system, which is expected to soon replace MetroCards.

"Customers no longer have to travel down to Lower Manhattan to access basic services to fulfill their needs," Shanifah Rieara, MTA acting chief customer officer and senior advisor, said earlier this week.

Communicating with a token booth agent wasn't always the most ideal. Thick glass served as a barrier, and only a speaker gave riders a way to hear them.

"Coming out of the booth is a new experience," station agent Sabrina Rosado told CBS2. "We sat in a booth with our hands tied, not really being able to provide a full customer service like we were used to."

Three new subway customer service centers also open Thursday. One, at the Fulton Street transit center, one at the Roosevelt Avenue-Jackson Heights station in Queens, and the other at the Myrtle-Wycoff stop in Brooklyn.

Crime is down more than 20% in the subway, according to the city. But the new measure still raises concerns about safety.

"In the event a crime erupts on the platform, or a crime is directed specifically toward them -- I know, Janno, you had mentioned that they're the eyes and ears of the station, but who will be the eyes and ears for these people?" Westbrook asked during an MTA board meeting.

"So they'll be in the same environment that our station cleaners are in and have been for decades -- we have thousands of station cleaners working in a safe environment, as well," said MTA President Richard Davey. "Specific to the station agents, they'll be issued phones, for example, so if they have to report an issue that they see in the station, they'll be able to reach our rail control center, warn the police if they need to report something significant or urgent."

The MTA president also says the agents have been trained on how to de-escalate situations.

Officials say the agents will be able to go inside the booths for certain transit-related work from time to time and to take breaks, adding, "standing on your feet for eight hours is not easy."