MTA seeking cost-effective, energy-efficient ways to cool subway platforms

MTA considering ways to cool subway platforms

NEW YORK -- The MTA is looking into ways to keep riders cool on subway platforms.

The agency's construction and development company wrote an open letter to engineering and other firms seeking cost-effective solutions to cool stations.

Officials say it's in response to the increasing heat due to climate change.

They are particularly interested in energy efficient and low-emission technologies that can cool passenger zones and platforms.