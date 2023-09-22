MTA seeking cost-effective, energy-efficient ways to cool subway platforms
NEW YORK -- The MTA is looking into ways to keep riders cool on subway platforms.
The agency's construction and development company wrote an open letter to engineering and other firms seeking cost-effective solutions to cool stations.
Officials say it's in response to the increasing heat due to climate change.
They are particularly interested in energy efficient and low-emission technologies that can cool passenger zones and platforms.
