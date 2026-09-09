New renderings show proposed Interborough Express stations in Brooklyn and Queens

New renderings show what stations might look like for the proposed Interborough Express light rail system that would connect Brooklyn and Queens.

The IBX would consist of 18 stations in both boroughs and would connect with 17 subway lines and the Long Island Rail Road. Four of those stations are being prioritized for accessibility projects, officials said. When those projects at Broadway Junction, Junius Street, Avenue I and Wilson Avenue are complete, every station that would be part of the line will be accessible.

A rendering of an IBX station. MTA

Officials said the IBX, if it moves forward, would help 900,000 residents in Brooklyn and Queens and have a projected 160,000 riders a day.

A map of the proposed Interborough Express light rail line connecting Brooklyn and Queens. New York Governor's Office

"For too many commuters, traveling between New York's two largest boroughs can be lengthy, inconvenient and inaccessible — that's why the IBX promises to change everything for Brooklyn and Queens, and we aren't wasting any time advancing this transformational project," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "By pushing forward on design and accelerating accessibility upgrades at future subway connections, my administration is bringing all 900,000 New Yorkers who live near [the] planned IBX line one stop closer to reduced travel times and an even more reliable public transit experience."

"For decades, people have been dreaming of transit connections between Brooklyn and Queens," MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said. "We are finally making that a reality with the IBX. And with universal accessibility, everyone is going to benefit."

A rendering of an IBX station. MTA

Hochul said the MTA's Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the IBX will be released ahead of schedule later this year, a significant milestone in the IBX proposal.

The IBX would be the first new end-to-end rapid transit system in New York City since the G train opened in 1937. It is estimated to cost $5.5 billion.

For more information about the IBX from the MTA, click here.