There are growing calls to dismantle the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's Evasion and Graffiti Lawlessness Eradication (EAGLE) Teams, but leaders insist they're here to stay.

The agents are supposed to crack down on bus fare evasion, but an MTA investigation found nine employees involved in two separate confrontations violated agency policy or failed to deescalate the situations. All nine now face getting fired.

Five were involved in an encounter with Kyle Taylor in October.

At an MTA board meeting Wednesday, Taylor emotionally confronted transit leaders and later told reporters he's still taking his recovery one day at a time.

"I can't work. It's just pretty hard," he said.

Other New Yorkers made their voices heard at the meeting, demanding the MTA get rid of its EAGLE Teams.

"Y'all should be ashamed of yourselves. You really should," one person said.

"Black and brown communities are unfairly and disproportionately affected by enforcement practices," another person said.

The MTA has temporarily pulled these teams off the streets, but despite growing pressure to dismantle them, transit leaders say they are here to stay.

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said the agency is working on a timeline for when the teams will return.

"Every day on the commuter railroads, Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North, fare validation happens without almost any conflicts," he said.

MTA data shows 48.7% of local bus riders skipped the fare in the third quarter of this year.

The MTA is undergoing new training for these agents and body camera testing, but critics say the changes don't go far enough.