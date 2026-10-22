MTA suspends fare enforcement program after Brooklyn man was allegedly punched and pulled off bus

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is suspending a fare enforcement program following an incident in which a 53-year-old man was pulled off a bus and allegedly assaulted by MTA employees during a fare dispute in Brooklyn.

Kyle Taylor, a longtime public school employee, has filed a $25 million notice of claim against the MTA and New York City Transit Authority, alleging he was assaulted by transit workers on Oct. 6.

Surveillance video shows Taylor being pulled off a bus by MTA employees, appearing to be pushed against a bus stop and later passing out on the ground.

"Every day I'm in pain. I just want justice for myself," he says, carrying his arm in a sling. "It's been difficult to sleep at night. It's been hard to understand what happened to me."

Taylor was joined by attorney Wayne Wattley and civil rights leader the Rev. Kevin McCall outside MTA headquarters in Downtown Brooklyn to announce the filing.

"Mr. Taylor paid his fare. He received a paper transfer from one bus to the other. And these so-called officers that are supposed to keep us safe, demanded proof that he paid his fare, which he couldn't provide. It was kept with the bus as every paper transfer is," Wattley said.

The transit workers involved in the incident were part of the Evasion and Graffiti Lawlessness Eradication program, known as the Eagle Team.

McCall, founder of the Crisis Action Center, said his office received numerous complaints.

"After this video came out my office received over 50 videos of them harassing individuals on the Eagle teams in Black and brown neighborhoods," McCall said.

On Thursday afternoon, MTA Chairman Janno Lieber announced that the authority was suspending the program indefinitely.

"Riders deserve a complete, complete confidence that our fare enforcement is fair and courteous," Lieber said.

MTA leaders said the authority was aware of another incident from several months earlier and was concerned about a potential pattern of excessive force and delayed reporting.

Passengers United, a nonprofit organization advocating for transit riders, has been pushing for reforms to fare enforcement.

"The fare inspectors have to come back with body cameras, bullet proof vests, and they have to come back with better comprehensive customer service training," said Charlton D'Souza of Passengers United.

"We are thankful that the MTA and the New York City transit has put them on leave. But that's not enough. They need to be fired," McCall said.

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