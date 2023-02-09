Jean-Francois Coste, accused of punching MTA conductor in Brooklyn, pleads not guilty to assault charges

NEW YORK -- An MTA conductor who was assaulted on the job faced her alleged attacker in court Wednesday.

Tanya McCray hugged her co-workers who came to support her as the investment banker accused of attacking her in December appeared in Brooklyn Supreme Court.

McCray says Jean-Francois Coste appeared to be drunk when he punched her in the face when she refused to let him get into the crew room at the Coney Island station.

Now, she wants justice.

"No plea deal, none," McCray said.

When asked what would feel like justice, she said, "Getting justice, go to jail."

"It's not OK to assault transit workers. Enough is enough. I'm tired of it. My coworkers are tired of it. That's why we're here, and we have to put our foot down," said Canella Gomez, with TWU Local 100.

Coste pleaded not guilty to assault charges.