MTA conductor pepper sprayed on train in Harlem
NEW YORK - An MTA conductor was pepper sprayed early Sunday morning.
It happened at 3 a.m. at the 135th Street/Lenox Avenue subway station.
According to police, the 37-year-old MTA conductor was on a northbound 2 train. As the train pulled into the station, a man pepper sprayed her in the face.
The suspect ran off.
The conductor was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.
