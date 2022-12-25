MTA conductor pepper sprayed on train in Harlem

NEW YORK - An MTA conductor was pepper sprayed early Sunday morning.

It happened at 3 a.m. at the 135th Street/Lenox Avenue subway station.

According to police, the 37-year-old MTA conductor was on a northbound 2 train. As the train pulled into the station, a man pepper sprayed her in the face.

The suspect ran off.

The conductor was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.