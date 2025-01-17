Watch CBS News
Bus smashes through wall, hangs above roadway in the Bronx

By Jesse Zanger

MTA bus hanging over roadway in the Bronx
NEW YORK - Emergency responders are at the scene of an MTA bus accident in the Bronx. 

The BxM1 bus could be seen partially hanging from the roadway over another road after smashing through a wall. 

It happened around 8:40 a.m. at West Kappock Street and Independence Avenue, near the Henry Hudson Parkway.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported. 

We are told that only the driver of the bus was on board when the crash occurred, and the driver has since been taken off the bus. 

Footage from the scene showed debris over the roadway below as first responders attempted to secure the bus. 

