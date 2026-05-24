2 teens arrested after MTA bus driver shot in face with pellet gun, police say

Two teenagers were arrested Sunday after an MTA bus driver was shot with a pellet gun in Brooklyn, police say.

It happened just before 3 p.m. in Mill Basin.

According to police, the driver stopped the bus at the intersection of East 65th Street and Avenue U, then a vehicle with multiple people inside pulled up next to the bus.

Police said an individual in the vehicle pulled out a pellet gun and shot at the bus driver, striking him in the face.

The 45-year-old bus driver suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention, police said.

The NYPD made two arrests about 45 minutes after the incident.

Police said Yonathan Asulin, 18, has been charged with assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a weapon.

A 16-year-old boy has also been charged with assault and reckless endangerment. His name is not being released due to his age.

The investigation is ongoing, but police said they do not expect any additional arrests.