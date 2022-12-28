MTA celebrates 1 billionth rider

NEW YORK -- The MTA marked a major milestone Tuesday as a Bronx woman became its 1 billionth rider.

Sasha Salazar became the 1 billionth rider after heading out to see a movie. She got a surprise Tuesday morning at the Yankee Stadium station at 161st Street and River Avenue.

"I was just so shocked and surprised, but I thank the MTA 'cause this is such a great thing ... Every New Yorker uses the subway every day, and I know that we appreciate the MTA, all the workers that work for the MTA especially, and the improvement they've been making. More cops have been around in the MTA, which I appreciate," she said.

MTA CEO Janno Lieber presented Salazar with a $100 OMNY card, a New York Transit Museum membership and a framed piece of subway art.