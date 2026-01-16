"Mr. Pink" art installation adds color, whimsy to NYC's Flatiron District

A new art installation is adding color and whimsy to New York City's Flatiron District.

You may have spotted "Mr. Pink" on buildings or hiding between them. He has eight fingers, 10 toes and a bellybutton.

"Mr. Pink" is part of an art installation in New York City's Flatiron and NoMad neighborhoods from January to February 2026. CBS News New York

There are 10 sculptures across the Flatiron and NoMad neighborhoods. At each location, visitors can find a QR code to scan.

"And while you do that, you'll be entered in to win some prizes from local businesses and that includes stays at some of our great hotels that are in the neighborhood," Flatiron NoMad Partnership President James Mettham said.

The art installation is part of the Flatiron NoMad Partnership's annual Winter Glow program – this year called "Flatiron NoMad Glows Pink" – which adds a splash of color during the winter months.

"It's been so cold, it's been so gray, and then to walk down the street and see this bright, vibrant pink man hidden in these little nooks and crannies all over Flatiron NoMad just brings joy," Harlem resident Megan Marod said.

"I mean look at him. He's beautiful. He's pink," Harlem resident Dave Madore said.

And there's more to Mr. Pink, created by French artist Philippe Katerine. His weight and expression carry melancholy. He sometimes even points, giving passersby a sense of direction.

Katerine says the scar over Mr. Pink's heart is a reminder that we've all been wounded.

"To get your heart broken, over and over again and try again and make something beautiful out of it? He needs a hug," Madore said.

Washington Heights resident Lui Cabrera described Mr. Pink as a "sharing character." Sharing what, exactly?

"Company, I would say," Cabrera said. "Because this city, I have noticed this city is pretty, like, lonely."

You can spot Mr. Pink, take selfies with him and even hug him, at some locations, while the art installation lasts. Mr. Pink will be in the city through Feb. 28, with a special Valentine's Day activation on Feb. 11.

For more information, visit flatironnomad.nyc.