More than 3 weeks later, tree that fell on Mount Vernon, N.Y. family's home still not removed

Tuesday's storms mean special trouble for a Mount Vernon, New York, family.

That's because a tree that crashed into their home on July 4 still hasn't been removed.

The massive tree fell from a neighbor's property onto the Brown family home.

"Traumatizing. Frightening. Just a long, strenuous process of just trying to get back together," Jada Brown said.

Part of the tree smashed through the wall of the Brown family home in Mount Vernon, N.Y. on July 4, 2026. CBS News New York

On the third floor, a branch can be seen poking through the wall. Others pierced the roof. A second-floor bedroom has a tarp over the bed, and a bucket ready to catch rainfall.

The Browns reported the damage to their insurer right away, and are tired of waiting. So CBS News New York reached out to State Farm to ask why a tree that fell on July 4 hadn't been removed more than three weeks later. The company replied with a generic statement, saying "We know experiencing significant damage to a home can be incredibly stressful ... our priority is helping customers through the claims process with care and support."

CBS News New York

"I know there's a lot that goes into it, paperwork, processing, and going through different departments, but my thing is they weren't keeping in communication with us, a lot of missed communication, a lot of missed phone calls," Brown said.

There was some progress on Tuesday. An adjuster dropped off a check and sent Patrick Foucher to estimate the cost of removal.

"It's a pretty good size tree. Most of it's on top of the house," Foucher said.

With rain on the way, the Browns are keeping their cleanup gear handy.