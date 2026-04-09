2nd Mount Vernon police officer charged in 2 weeks raises alarm: "Who's doing the vetting?"

Another Mount Vernon, New York, police officer is on the wrong side of the law, prosecutors said.

It's the second time in two weeks a Mount Vernon police officer has been charged.

2 charged in 2 weeks

Years before Brandon Hunter-Carney joined Mount Vernon Police, he allegedly took possession of a stolen check for $800,000, created a corporation using the same name, opened a bank account and deposited it.

His arrest Wednesday came just days after Det. Kyren Braunskill was charged in an alleged gun trafficking conspiracy on Long Island.

Braunskill was hired by Mount Vernon shortly after he was fired as a New York State Prison Guard and put on a "decertification list" due to misconduct. He's accused of providing firearms to gang members while working as an NYPD 911 operator from 2021-2022.

Lawyers for Hunter-Carney and Braunskill said they're preparing to defend against the charges.

"Was he properly vetted in the city? Who's doing the vetting in Mount Vernon?" community activist Jess Van Lew said Thursday.

Mount Vernon to review hiring practices

In light of the arrests of Hunter-Carney and Braunskill, Mount Vernon has promised to review its hiring practices and internal affairs follow-up procedures for current and potential employees.

Mike Lawlor, a police expert who reviews hiring in New Haven, Connecticut, says it's now vital for Mount Vernon to scrutinize its hiring practices.

"I think a rigorous background check is the only way to avoid this type of incident," he said.

Lawlor said the goal is to hire candidates who meet the physical, mental and ethical requirements for a demanding job.

"They'll look at your social media, other contacts, talk to your neighbors. There's some departments in Connecticut that even require candidates to unlock their phones so they can look at all their text messages, photos, et cetera," he said.

Lawlor said many departments today go the extra mile to screen recruits for red flags, including the use of polygraph tests.