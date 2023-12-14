Demonstrators rally to protest Mount Sinai Beth Israel closure

NEW YORK -- A Manhattan community rallied Thursday to save Mount Sinai Beth Israel hospital from closing next summer.

Advocates say losing the hospital would devastate the area.

The midday demonstration included long-time East Village resident Mark Hannay, fighting to keep open the hospital closest to his home.

The hospital saved his life, he says.

"I was in a bicycle accident over a decade ago ... I did get excellent care," he said.

He and the neighbors, medical staffers and elected officials at the rally want to stop Mount Sinai's plans to close the historic hospital in July.

Mount Sinai released this statement:

"Three months ago, we announced that, due to the unprecedented growing losses, steadily declining patient census and the trend toward ambulatory care settings, we must close Mount Sinai Beth Israel's (MSBI) 16th Street Campus. This decision came after over $1 billion in losses and years of debate and analysis to try and find another way forward. Unfortunately, the economics of modern healthcare are simply too much to overcome, and we must close the hospital or potentially put the entire system at risk. "Since we announced the closure, the finances and staffing at MSBI have continued to deteriorate which have forced us to begin moving some services out of MSBI in order to preserve the safety of our patients. We have an obligation to our patients, and we cannot - and we will not - jeopardize the safety and quality of care simply because some don't like the reality that we face. "We know that not everyone will agree with our decision, and we appreciate and respect that position, however, we are out of options and alternatives. We will continue to listen and work closely with the community, elected leaders, and our regulators as we move through this process in as seamless and coordinated a manner as possible."

"I'll certainly feel vulnerable," Hannay said.

"What makes a difference in an emergency is having a hospital that can help you," said Sharon McLennon-Wier, executive director of the Center for Independence of the Disabled of New York.

Residents say the loss of Beth Israel at the corner of East 16th and First Avenue leaves the 400,000 people living below 24th Street dangerously underserved in terms of health care.

At Thursday's demonstration, Mount Sinai Beth Israel was accused of a lack of transparency, shutting down departments and services ahead of schedule.

"Throughout the hospital, there are different floors that are closed or unoccupied, so beds that are going empty because those floors are closed," said Dr. Kimberly Lovie-Murdaugh. "It's a huge problem."

"We're seeing this essential closing down of services even before the date that they had given us, which was summer. Only six months away, they want to close an entire facility," Councilmember Carlina Rivera said. "It is up to them to put aside their potential real estate sale and think about the future of services for our community."

Demonstrators say they want the state Health Department and Gov. Kathy Hochul to intervene to keep the doors open.